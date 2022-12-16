StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRT opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

