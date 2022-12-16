StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

