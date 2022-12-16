StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
SunOpta Price Performance
STKL stock remained flat at $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,375,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $888.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.47.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.