StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

STKL stock remained flat at $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,375,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $888.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.47.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

