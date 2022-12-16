StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $455.02 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.21 and its 200-day moving average is $412.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

