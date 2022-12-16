StockNews.com Upgrades Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) to Sell

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,997. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.