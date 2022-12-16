StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 105.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 594,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 129,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

STNE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 219,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

