StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 1,934,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,450.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
