StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 1,934,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,450.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

