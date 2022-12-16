Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 7,054 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

