Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

