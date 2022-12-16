Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NGG opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

