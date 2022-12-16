Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after buying an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.