Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $177.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

