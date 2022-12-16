Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

