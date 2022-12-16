Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

