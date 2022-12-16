Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.62 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $64.62 million and $2.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.05 or 0.07135060 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032656 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00074462 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053553 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008897 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022494 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,093 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
