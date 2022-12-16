Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Straumann from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 125 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.20.

Straumann Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Straumann has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

