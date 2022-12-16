Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 151.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 21,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,798. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

