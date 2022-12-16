Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,872. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

