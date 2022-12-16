Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 36,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.14. The company had a trading volume of 132,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $591.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

