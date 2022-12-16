Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,941. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

