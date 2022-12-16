Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 389,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,636,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.