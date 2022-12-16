Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,060. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.