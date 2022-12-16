Suku Price Down 5.8% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Suku has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $583,438.01 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

