Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Update

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

