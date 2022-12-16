SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as low as C$10.98. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 119,838 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.19.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

