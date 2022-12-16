Susan P. Kennedy Purchases 75,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cadiz Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $9.97 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.01.
About Cadiz
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZIP)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.