Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:STM opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

