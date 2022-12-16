Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
