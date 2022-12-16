Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman Sells 8,782 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
TMHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.