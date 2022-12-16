Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman Sells 8,782 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

