TD (NASDAQ:GLG) versus Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Financial Analysis

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TD and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TD has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and Emclaire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.29 -$940,000.00 $0.12 8.83 Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.16 $10.17 million $3.68 8.83

Emclaire Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD. Emclaire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58% Emclaire Financial 25.57% 12.79% 0.98%

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats TD on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

