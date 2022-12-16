TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.94. TDCX shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

TDCX Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

