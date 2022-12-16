Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

NYSE:TDY traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.46. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,265. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

