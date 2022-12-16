Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 386,522 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

