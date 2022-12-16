Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 107,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,747 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.