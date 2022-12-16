Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.