Telemus Capital LLC Buys 195 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

