Telemus Capital LLC Buys 589 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

