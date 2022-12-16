Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

