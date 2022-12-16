Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

