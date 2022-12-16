Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

