Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $527.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

