Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.