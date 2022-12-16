Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Telesat Trading Down 3.6 %
TSAT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.
Institutional Trading of Telesat
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 3.0% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 939,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 677.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Telesat by 50.4% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
