Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Acquires A$73,252.86 in Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Rating) insider Tiffany Olson acquired 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.70 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,252.86 ($49,495.18).
Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals
