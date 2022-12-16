Tellor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.27 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $14.00 or 0.00082776 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,567 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
