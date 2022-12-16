Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 4.3% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 53,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,319,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

