Terra Classic (LUNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119.41 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $824.30 million and approximately $119.41 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007684 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025790 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007733 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,726,055,151 coins and its circulating supply is 5,971,176,605,904 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
