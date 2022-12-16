TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $209.31 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00071097 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00051534 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008212 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,270,224 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,524,973 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
