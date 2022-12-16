Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

