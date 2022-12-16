Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

Tetra Bio-Pharma stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

