Tezos (XTZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.17 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $830.04 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008980 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025620 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007702 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,323,785 coins and its circulating supply is 919,891,328 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
